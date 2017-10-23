Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page

Maya’s fate in Beyhadh’s climax

Added by Indo American News on October 23, 2017.
Saved under Television Feed
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Beyhadh

Cinevistaas’ popular romantic thriller Beyhadh that airs on Sony TV will soon be going off-air! The cast and crew wrapped up their shoot yesterday (22 October). 

The popular drama has always managed to keep audience’s curiosity at its peak by unfolding lots of unexpected twists and turns in its episodes.

So, now the time is ripe! The show will soon be airing its climax! Needless to say, the viewers are even more curious to know about Maya’s (Jennifer Winget) and Arjun’s (Kushal Tandon) fate.

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.tellychakkar.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *