Mayawati’s condition for Mahagathbandhan: Give ‘respectable’ share of seats or will go alone

NEW DELHI: At a time when the opposition parties are strongly working on modalities for a Mahagathbandhan to throw BJP out of power, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday made it clear that her party will be compelled to go alone if it does not get a “respectable” number of seats in the anti-BJP alliance.

“Our party is not against the alliance, but our stand is very clear that we will ally with a political party only if we get a respectable share of seats. Otherwise, our party feels it better to contest the elections alone,” she said adding that the effort of the opposition parties will be to stop the BJP from coming to power at any cost.

Credit: indianexpress.com