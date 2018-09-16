TravelGuzs- Home Page
Mayawati’s condition for Mahagathbandhan: Give ‘respectable’ share of seats or will go alone

September 16, 2018
BSP Supreemo Mayawati addressing press conference at her official residence in Lucknow on Saturday. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav. 24.03.2018.

BSP supremo Mayawati said her party was not against a grand alliance. (File)

NEW DELHI: At a time when the opposition parties are strongly working on modalities for a Mahagathbandhan to throw BJP out of power, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday made it clear that her party will be compelled to go alone if it does not get a “respectable” number of seats in the anti-BJP alliance.

“Our party is not against the alliance, but our stand is very clear that we will ally with a political party only if we get a respectable share of seats. Otherwise, our party feels it better to contest the elections alone,” she said adding that the effort of the opposition parties will be to stop the BJP from coming to power at any cost.

 

Credit: indianexpress.com

