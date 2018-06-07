Mayor Turner Attends 2018 Houston Iftar Dinner

HOUSTON: Mayor Sylvester Turner urged immediate action to protect kids and schools. He was addressing a diverse audience at the Houston Ramadan Iftar dinner with Mayor organized by Abu Dhabi, Baku, Basrah, Istanbul and Karachi Sister City Association along with The Islamic Society of Greater Houston and several other collaborating organizations at Bayou City Event Center.

In his keynote address, Mayor Turner warned that the tragedy at Santa Fe High School is a painful reminder that bullets never discriminate and can target any one whether you are a Muslim, Christian or Jew. “As we care about protecting travelers and visitors to federal, state and locally owned buildings, we must also show the same sense of urgency, concern, and compassion toward children and adults in schools,” the Mayor said. “Schools must be made to be as safe as airports and government building.” Mayor Turner further said that Houston is a big diverse family and the Muslim community is an integral part of it.

Congressman Al Green urged the US Congress to pass comprehensive legislation to reduce gun violence. “It is critical that we keep up the pressure on both the Senate and the House to act to address this public health epidemic without further delay,” Rep. Green said, demanding that House Speaker Ryan introduce legislation against gun violence to protect the school and children.

Event Coordinator Saeed Shiekh paid rich tribute to all sponsors and guests for their cooperation to make the Houston Iftar dinner successful every year.

Earlier Patron S. Javaid Anwar paid special tribute to Mayor Turner while introducing him. Others who spoke included Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Honorary Chair of the event & President Islamic

Circle of North America Javed Siddiqi; ISGH President M J Khan and Afzal Janjua, Imam Tauqeer Shah and Imam Khalis. The program was beautifully moderated by Eman Arabi Katbi.

Texas Governor, Greg Abbott sent a pre-recorded message honoring the event and specially lauded the great services and support of his close friend, oil tycoon Javaid Anwar for sponsoring the Iftar dinner since last seven years.

A Congressional certificate from Representatives Sheila Jackson Lee and Al Green was also rewarded to Saeed Sheikh and his team.

VIPs in attendance also included Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Consul Generals of several Countries, City officials and over 1,700 community members and news media.

The annual Iftar dinner is intended to showcase peace, diversity and unity.