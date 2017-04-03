MCD elections: Now Arvind Kejriwal offers free water, power subsidy to Delhi tenants

After promising to waive off property tax if voted to power in MCD, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the relief of low tariffs for water and electricity will be extended to tenants as well. He said those living in rented houses will also get free water and subsidised electricity if the AAP comes to power in the civic corporations. “Those staying in rented houses don’t get benefit of low water and electricity tariff. After municipal elections, we will make sure even they receive the benefit,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Credit: indianexpress.com