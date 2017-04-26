Eye Level- Home Page
MCD results 2017: BJP sweeps all 3 corporations, setback for AAP and Kejriwal

Added by Indo American News on April 26, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
BJP Delhi president Manoj Tiwari and Union minister Venkaiah Naidu at the press conference at the BJP office in New Delhi on Wednesday after the MCD election results were announced.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

The BJP retained power in Delhi’s three municipal corporations for a third consecutive term on Wednesday, in what is seen as an overwhelming rejection of the Aam Aadmi Party just two years after it won a brute majority in the Delhi assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity as well as a decision to drop almost all its sitting councillors helped the BJP not only buck anti-incumbency but also strengthen its grip over the three civic bodies it first won 10 years ago.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com

