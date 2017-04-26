MCD results 2017: BJP sweeps all 3 corporations, setback for AAP and Kejriwal

The BJP retained power in Delhi’s three municipal corporations for a third consecutive term on Wednesday, in what is seen as an overwhelming rejection of the Aam Aadmi Party just two years after it won a brute majority in the Delhi assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity as well as a decision to drop almost all its sitting councillors helped the BJP not only buck anti-incumbency but also strengthen its grip over the three civic bodies it first won 10 years ago.

Click here to read more…

Credit: hindustantimes.com