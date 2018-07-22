TravelGuzs- Home Page
SBI Home Page

Memo from the boss: You’re a vegetarian now

Added by Indo American News on July 22, 2018.
Saved under World News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

world-news

WeWork is no longer a safe space for carnivores. Earlier this month, the co-working juggernaut announced that it was essentially going vegetarian. The company will no longer serve red meat, pork or poultry at company functions, and it will not reimburse employees who want to order a hamburger during a lunch meeting.

In a memo to employees announcing the new policy, Miguel McKelvey , WeWork’s co-founder and chief culture officer, said the decision was driven largely by concerns for the environment, and, to a lesser extent, animal welfare.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *