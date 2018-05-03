Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital Receives Top National Nursing Recognition

HOUSTON: Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital is now among an elite group of facilities nationwide that has received Magnet® recognition for excellence in nursing services by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program. The designation is one of the highest levels of recognition a hospital can receive.

“This is a great achievement and honor for our hospital. It speaks highly of the level of teamwork that went into receiving this recognition. I am proud of our nurses, affiliated physicians and staff who work diligently every day to provide high-quality care to our patients,” said Greg Haralson, CEO of Memorial Hermann Southwest and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land.

The Magnet Recognition Program recognizes healthcare organizations for quality patient care, nursing excellence and innovation in professional nursing practice. Magnet recognition is the highest possible organizational credential granted by the ANCC, the largest and most prominent nursing credentialing organization in the United States.

Before a hospital is selected for Magnet recognition, ANCC completes a rigorous, extensive evaluation process that includes onsite visits, reviews of written documentation, staff and patient satisfaction surveys and interviews. Hospitals must excel in several areas, including nursing standards and practices, patient care and innovations in nursing leadership and management to achieve Magnet status.

“Achieving Magnet recognition reinforces the culture of high-quality patient care that we strive for. It is evidence of our nurses’ commitment to providing our patients with the best care and we are extremely proud of receiving this gold standard for nursing excellence,” said Gillian Alexander, Chief Nursing Officer at Memorial Hermann Southwest.

Initial Magnet recognition is valid for four years and, during that time, hospitals and nursing staff are closely monitored, evaluated and surveyed to ensure they remain in compliance with the program’s high standards. At the end of the four-year period, hospitals must re-apply and again undergo the challenging evaluation process.

Memorial Hermann Southwest joins Memorial Hermann Greater Heights, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center and as one of 36 Magnet recognized facilities in Texas.