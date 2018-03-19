MFAH- Home Page
Memory for a lifetime: Dinesh Karthik on last-ball six

Added by Indo American News on March 19, 2018.
Saved under Sports
Dinesh Karthik. (AP Photo)

COLOMBO: Dinesh Karthik is no Hrishikesh Kanitkar or Joginder Sharma but the Indian batsman is not complaining about the “memories of a lifetime” that his last-ball six against Bangladesh created.

Kanitkar’s boundary against Pakistan under fading Bangabandhu Stadium lights in Dhaka or Joginder Sharma’s final over act against the arch-rivals in the inaugural T20 World Cup at the Wanderers were one-off acts that made them household names.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.com

