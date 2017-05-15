Meri Pyaari Bindu movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra try but can’t make us feel

Abhimanyu Roy, also known by his ‘daak naam’ Bubla (Ayushmann Khurrana), is a corporate type-turned-pulp novelist. Bindu Shankarnaryanan (Parineeti Chopra) only known as Bindu, is an aspiring singer who turns… she knows not what, for the longest time. In Meri Pyaari Bindu, these two come and go, come and go, and leave us wanting more.

To not know what you want is not a crime. Drifting can be a perfectly respectable occupation. Or preoccupation, depending upon how you look at it. Abhi is smitten with the girl-next-door Bindu at a very young age, and we see them grow into prank-filled teenage and what passes for adulthood in Bollywood. But to keep us interested in this construct of a ditsy, selfish, flighty, confused female lead for two hours and more becomes an exercise in patience, because Bindu herself isn’t interesting enough. And that’s the trouble with Meri Pyaari Bindu, which proves that Bollyland romance still hasn’t got over its ‘500 Days Of Summer’ overhang.

Credit: indianexpress.com