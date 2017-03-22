Michael Clarke Defends Virat Kohli, Says Australian Media Trying To Tarnish Image

Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke has defended Virat Kohli, saying that two or three Australian journalists are trying to tarnish the Indian skipper’s image. Clarke, who led Australia to the 2015 World Cup title at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, has said that Kohli should not ‘bothered’ by a couple of Australian journalists. Australia’s ‘Daily Telegraph’ in its report had compared Kohli to United States president Donald Trump.

“Just like President Trump, Kohli decided to blame the media as a means of trying to hide the egg smeared right across his face,” the report stated to Kohli’s allegations about the Australian team disrespecting physio Patrick Farhart.

Credit: ndtv.com