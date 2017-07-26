Microsoft may invest up to $100 mn in Ola parent
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has been pushing Azure in India to grab market share from AWS and others. In February, Microsoft announced a long-term cloud services deal with Flipkart and later invested $200 million in the start-up as part of a larger $1.4 billion funding round. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint
BENGALURU: Microsoft Corp. could invest $50-100 million (Rs320-640 crore) for a small stake in ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd, which runs Ola, in a deal that could see the ride-hailing service switch to Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform from Amazon Web Services (AWS), two people familiar with the matter said.
Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella has been pushing Azure in India to grab market share from AWS and others.
