Mighty Desi Muscles Flex for the MS 150 and Dallas Marathon

By Jawahar Malhotra

AUSTIN: In the past decade, it seems like the desi community has discovered the MS 150 ride from the Bayou City to La Grange through the Hill Country into Austin and their numbers only continue to multiple. This year was no different and a few of the hardy ones celebrated their race at the end, bumping into each other.

Like Ramesh Anand, 64, a self-employed human resource recruiter from Sugar Land. After years of a sedentary lifestyle, he took up running in early 2016 and took part in seven half marathons. He also took up bike riding and took part in his first MS 150 last April, then in the 68 mile Tour de Houston; 70 mile Around the Brazos and in the Mini Triathlon before riding this year’s MS 150. He attributed his success to running with the Ft. Bend Fit club and the online Ready2RollCycling group to prepare for the MS.

He was joined by Asam Syed, 44, and Deepak Agarwal, also 44, who were riding with their colleagues for Team Siemens. It was Syed’s first MS 150 and he was able to raise $1,000 for his ride. He also got ready for the ride by training with the Ready2RollCycling group.

And then there was the team from the Houston office of the Indian software conglomerate Infosys. They rode with their captain Sandeep Gupta.

But veteran Dr. Kuldip Kaul, 66, an endocrinologist from Clear Lake took the 150 mile ride in stride. It was his 12th MS 150 ride and he thanked his record time to a favorable tailwind all the way to the finish line at Circuit of America in Austin. “You get a chance to meet some patients with multiple sclerosis during the ride,” said Kaul. “You have bike riders from all over the world and it was very gratifying to meet people who have done this ride for more than 25 years.”

For Vijay Pallod, 60, of Star Pipe, who took up bike riding at age 50, this was his last MS 150. “I was not sure I would be able to ride because I had just returned from India on Friday night and registered on Saturday morning.” Pallod said. He missed the first day ride but two young Star Pipe coworkers, Sai and Prathmesh, gave him good company on the second day. “I have learned a lot and made many friends riding MS 150.”

The Multiple Sclerosis Society raises close to $11 million each year and brings hope for many who are affected by the disease. This is the largest charity ride of its kind in North America with over 8000 people participating every year.

Further north, in Dallas, Shuchi Desai ran the city’s 5th annual Skyline half-marathon this past weekend while 5 months pregnant in 2 Hrs 35 min! A 33 year-old mother of a 2 year-old daughter, this Dallas ObGyn doctor has always loved to train and was an athlete in school in Houston, according to her dad Gitesh Desai. Shuchi lives in Plano, north of Dallas with her husband Dr. Arhaanth Reddy, a Pulmonology Fellow and daughter and is expecting a boy in August. Gitesh is a Principal Structural Engineer with the Wood Group and is the President of the local chapter of SEWA International.