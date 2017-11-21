Mike & Rajni Jain Hold Fundraiser for Lt Gov Dan Patrick

By Jawahar Malhotra

SUGAR LAND: With statewide elections almost a year away, many candidates have been on the fundraising trail to bolster finances before the crucial reporting periods. There is keen interest in two of the most prominent races for Governor and Lt. Governor, and the incumbents are courting all groups across the state.

Towards that end, Mike and Rajni Jain of the Jain & Jain PC CPA firm held a private, invitation only fundraiser this past Thursday, November 16 at their home in Sugar Land for Lt. Governor Dan Patrick who is seeking re-election since he was first elected in 2014.

Almost the 21 key Republican supporters who contributed to the campaign were Kim and Robert Marling, Shirley and Joe Swinbank, Sushila and Durga Agrawal and Dr. Randeep Suneja. Cindy and Don Porach were unable to attend, though they made a sizeable contribution.

Attending the intimate gathering and sit-down dinner were Dr. Renu Khator, the President and Chancellor of the University of Houston and her husband Dr. Suresh Khator.

“We deeply appreciate the fine work that Lt Gov. Patrick is doing for the State and want to show him our full support,” said Mike Jain in his brief introduction. The event raised $170,000 for Patrick’s campaign.