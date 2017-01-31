Miss Universe 2017: How well do you know Indian contestant Roshmitha Harimurthy?

With hours to go before the next Miss Universe is crowned in Manila, the Philippines, the contestants are busy competing in the preliminary rounds, which began on January 26 with the one on national costumes.

This year, life has also come full circle for former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, as she sits in the judges panel for the competition, which she won right in Manila 23 years back. In fact, earlier in the month, Sen had posted a picture of herself on Instagram with the news confirming her inclusion in the contest – but now as a judge. She said she was both “excited and emotional” about this stint.

Credit: indianexpress.com