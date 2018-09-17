TravelGuzs- Home Page
Mithali Raj hits career-best knock but India lose 3rd ODI to Sri Lanka

September 17, 2018
Saved under Sports
Mithali Raj scored a century against Sri Lanka on Sunday. (Source: AP)

Skipper Mithali Raj’s career-best knock of 125 not out went in vain as Sri Lanka women shocked India women by three wickets in the inconsequential third and final One-day International, in Katunayake on Sunday.

India had already sealed the series by winning the first two ODIs but in the 3rd match they could not defend the total of 253 for five, built around Raj’s unbeaten 125 and opener Smriti Mandhana’s 51.

 

Credit: indianexpress.com

