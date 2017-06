MIT’s School of Engineering gets Indian-origin dean

Anantha P Chandrakasan, the Indian-origin head of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), has been named dean of the university’s School of Engineering, effective July 1.

His predecessor Ian A Waitz is set to take over as the university’s vice chancellor.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com