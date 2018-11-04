TRF Home Page
‘Modi Kurta-Jacket’ the latest fashion-fad among youngsters

Added by Indo American News on November 4, 2018.
Saved under US South Asian
A record sale of Rs 14.76 crore was recorded in October 2018 at the Connaught Place outlet. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Kurta-Jacket’ combination, that he recently gifted to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, is the new fashion fad among youngsters. According to a report in PTI, more than 1,400 pieces of that outfit are sold every day from the seven khadi outlets in the national capital.

Famously known as Modi-Jackets and Modi-Kurtas, this range of jackets was launched by Khadi India at its flagship store at Connaught Place on September 17, to mark the prime minister’s birthday. KVIC chairman V K Saxena said they intend to launch ‘Modi Kurta-Jacket’ range in several outlets across India after it sold the way it did.

 

Credit: indianexpress.com

