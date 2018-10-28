Modi’s diagnoses was often right, prescription wrong: Shashi Tharoor
New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the release of his book ‘”The Paradoxical Prime Minister” in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI10_26_2018_000194B)
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has said Narendra Modi could have succeeded as prime minister because he often got his diagnosis right but “failed” on account of poor prescriptions.
It is time for Modi to go, he said, highlighting a range of contradictions in the prime minister’s style of working over the last four and a half years.
Credit: indianexpress.com