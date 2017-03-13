Modi’s vision 2022: A ‘new, inclusive India’ for poor, middle class and women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses supporters at the party headquarters after the BJP seized a resounding victory in the UP and Uttrakhand Assembly elections, in New Delhi on March 12, 2017.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought in his moment of triumph on Sunday to redefine India and Indians, and assured that his government will work for everyone regardless of who they voted for in the five-state assembly polls.
The election results are a foundation for a “New India”, he said and exhorted people to take a pledge to build it by 2022 — three years beyond the NDA government’s current tenure.
