Houston Community College-Home Page
Eye Level- Home Page

Modi’s vision 2022: A ‘new, inclusive India’ for poor, middle class and women

Added by Indo American News on March 13, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses supporters at the party headquarters after the BJP seized a resounding victory in the UP and Uttrakhand Assembly elections, in New Delhi on March 12, 2017.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses supporters at the party headquarters after the BJP seized a resounding victory in the UP and Uttrakhand Assembly elections, in New Delhi on March 12, 2017.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought in his moment of triumph on Sunday to redefine India and Indians, and assured that his government will work for everyone regardless of who they voted for in the five-state assembly polls.

The election results are a foundation for a “New India”, he said and exhorted people to take a pledge to build it by 2022 — three years beyond the NDA government’s current tenure.

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.hindustantimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *