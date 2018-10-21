Mohan Bhagwat wants law to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

By Abhiram Ghadyalpatil

NAGPUR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the government should pass a law to authorise the building of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya rather than “test the patience of the society”, while endorsing the government led by Narendra Modi.

Bhagwat made the remarks, aimed at the next general election, at the annual Vijaya Dashami event of the RSS in Nagpur to mark the 93rd foundation day of the Hindu organization. Child rights activist and Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi was the chief guest, while Hindustani classical vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan and his wife Soha Khan were among special invitees.