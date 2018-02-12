Houston Community College-Home Page
More Indians prefer US EB-5 visa route with assured migration, Green Card

Added by Indo American News on February 12, 2018.
Immigration
MUMBAI:

A large number of Indians are queuing up to invest in businesses in the US through the EB-5 Investor Visa which assures migration with a quicker eligibility for acquiring the Green Card.
In the past four years or so, the number of high networth individuals, corporate executives and businessmen opting for the EB-5 visas has nearly tripled, with over 350 applications in 2016.

A prominent expert and Managing Director of US Freedom Capital, David Gunderson, says though the 2017 figures are awaited, EB5 — also known as the “golden visa” — is gaining huge popularity due to “tightening of other visa categories, a more transparent EB-5 process and more Indian HNIs showing appetite for a global footprint”.

Click here to read more…

Credits: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

