More than 2,000 People Celebrate the Tradition of Iftar in Houston

HOUSTON: For so many years now, Houstonians of all background come together to rejoice the tradition of Iftar here in this the fourth largest metropolis of USA. This event is organized by untiring group of volunteers, who are Muslims & Non-Muslims; Women & Men; Old & Young; Professionals & Businesspersons.”These were the words of Muhammad Saeed Sheikh,

Coordinator of the past eight years of the largest greater community gatherings of USA in Ramadan. This “The Houston Iftar” has been happening for the past 20 years organized by Sister Cities of Houston.

Iftar is the breaking of fast as the day ends during Ramadan, and traditionally families, friends, & communities gather together to break the bread.

This all-inclusive Houston Iftar revives this tradition every year, where Mayor of the City is the Chief Guest, and several federal & local elected officials, Consul Generals of various countries, heads of various community organizations, & Houstonians from all walks of life are present.

Every year this event has a different organization being the Chair, and this year the Dawoodi Bohra Community of Houston was the Chair and was represented by Sheikh Yusuf Mogri.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said, “This years’ event is my fourth Houston Iftar. The Muslim Community of Houston is a salient part of the fabric of Houston, and I want to make sure that this enterprising community is represented at the City Hall & participate in all aspects of the society. Today is the largest ever gathering of the Houston Iftar, and I feel honored to be speaking to you all today. We are a big diverse family here in Houston, and Muslim Community is an important segment.”

These were some of the sentiments of Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner, as he spoke to the assembled 2,000 Houstonians.Members of Congress Sheila Jackson Lee & Congressman Al Green

Other dignitaries attending the Iftar dinner included oil magnate Syed Javaid Anwar, ISGH President Sohail Syed, former City of Houston Councilperson M.J.Khan also spoke.

The Houston Iftar is organized by the Houston Abu Dhabi, Basrah, Baku, Istanbul & Karachi Sister City Association in collaboration with the Islamic Society of Greater Houston (ISGH), along with 50 community organizations. Several Sponsors, especially Syed Javaid Anwar of Midland Energy, ISGH, Helping Hand USA, Islamic Relief USA, and other organizations, businesses, & individuals contribute (cash & in-kind) to make this event a success by the Grace of God.