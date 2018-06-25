MFAH- Home Page
Morgan Stanley raises $300 million for India focused infrastructure fund

Morgan Stanley’s India focused infrastructure fund is expected to make a formal first close soon. Photo: Bloomberg

MUMBAI: Morgan Stanley has raised close to $300 million in commitments for its India-focused infrastructure fund and is expected to make a formal first close soon, two people aware of the development said.

The fund is Morgan Stanley’s maiden India-dedicated infrastructure fund.

“Morgan Stanley, which has been in the market for sometime now for raising this fund, has managed to raise commitments to the tune of close to $300 million so far, which will help it make a first close soon and thus start deploying capital,” said one of the two people cited above, requesting anonymity.

Credit: livemint.com

