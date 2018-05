Mosque blasts kill at least 20 in northeast Nigeria: Cops

YOLA: Explosions in and around a mosque in northeast Nigeria killed at least 20 people on Tuesday, police said.

The blasts in the town of Mubi bore the hallmarks of Islamist terror group Boko Haram, which has waged an insurgency in Africa’s most populous country since 2009 and often deploys suicide bombers in crowded places.

Credit: timesofindia.com