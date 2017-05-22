Eye Level- Home Page
Mother of two from Arunachal becomes world’s first woman to scale Everest twice in week

Added by Indo American News on May 22, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Anshu Jamsenpa has become the world’s first woman to scale Mt Everest twice in five days. (PTI Photo)

GUWAHATI: Anshu Jamsenpa of Bomdilla in Arunachal Pradesh became on Sunday the first woman to claim “dual ascent” of Mount Everest twice within a span of five days. She broke the previous record of Nepal’s Chhurim Sherpa, who had climbed Mt Everest twice in a week in 2012.

The 37-year-old is also the first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest for the fifth time. Anshu’s expedition was flagged off by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on April 4 in Guwahati.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

