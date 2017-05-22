Mother of two from Arunachal becomes world’s first woman to scale Everest twice in week

GUWAHATI: Anshu Jamsenpa of Bomdilla in Arunachal Pradesh became on Sunday the first woman to claim “dual ascent” of Mount Everest twice within a span of five days. She broke the previous record of Nepal’s Chhurim Sherpa, who had climbed Mt Everest twice in a week in 2012.

The 37-year-old is also the first Indian woman to climb Mount Everest for the fifth time. Anshu’s expedition was flagged off by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on April 4 in Guwahati.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com