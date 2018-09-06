Mousumi Banerjee Entertainment Presents Samir & Dipalee Live in Concert
HOUSTON: Mousumi Banerjee Entertainment Company is launching its first Concert: THE SAMIR AND DIPALEE LIVE IN CONCERT. The Bollywood Playback singer Samir Date and Dipalee Somaiya Date the SAREGAMAPA star and four-time government award winner will be performing LIVE in Houston with their musician’s team on Saturday, September 22, at the Stafford Civic Center.
SAMIR DATE & DIPALEE SOMAIYA DATE are prolific singer performers and award winning Bollywood playback singers. Samir has worked with the likes of Yash Chopra, Asha Bhosle, Shiv-Hari, Raam Laxman, Sooraj Barjatya, Bappi Lahiri, Suresh Wadkar, Anuradha Paudwal, Alka Yagnik, Kavita Krishnamurty, Ekta Kapoor and many others. Dipalee stormed the citadel of music when she was only nine years. They are today much sought after world over as a performing couple with over 300 international shows to their credit in the past 3 years. Samir has sung playback for Hindi films like Jazbaat, Parampara & Fauj has also hosted TV shows while Dipalee is a SAREGAMA Star and 4 times govt. award winner. She has twice been honored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her singing achievements. Her contribution to film music has been in the form of songs for the film GHOONGHAT, HUM TUMPE MARTE HAIN & RAHUL. Her recently released solo for the film CHOORIYAN has been very well received.
She is the three-time winner of THE GUJARAT STATE AWARD FOR THE BEST PLAYBACK SINGER FOR THE YEARS 2004, 2008 & 2009. She has also sung for many MARATHI, BHOJPURI, PUNJABI, and RAJASTHANI films. Their 30 concert tour in 2016 covered Jamaica, Canada, Holland, United Kingdom and West Indies.
The sponsors include Amiralli Dodhiya Agent with New York Life, Tara Energy, Embassy Suites by Hilton Houston Energy Corridor and Umang Mehta Deep Foods Inc.
The Media Partners include Indo-American News, Radio Dabang 99.5FM, Voice of Asia News Group, Shoba Joshi Geetanjali Radio KXYZ 1320, Desi Window and Masala Radio Houston. Speaking about the event, Mousumi Banerjee, says, “I am very enthusiastic hosting this concert on the behalf of My Entertainment Company. It is challenging but exciting. It is my request to the community to please support and be a part of the concert. Part of the proceeds will be donated to Indo American Charity Foundation.
About Mousumi Banerjee Entertainment:
Mousumi Banerjee Entertainment Company is an entertainment company specializing in Concert Promotion, Talent Promotion and Cultural Event Promotion. Mousumi Banerjee the CEO of the Company has worked relentlessly several years helping the non-profit organizations like India House, CRY, SEWA International and currently a Director of Indo American Charity Foundation. She has promoted both large and small scale events all over Houston.
For more information about Mousumi Banerjee Entertainment visit: https://www.facebook.com/Mousumi-Banerjee-2046130342332317/, email mousumib@yahoo.com or call 832-841-5727.