Moved by Hima Das’s victory, says PM Narendra Modi
Congratulating athlete Hima Das for her spectacular performance and her gold medal at the World Under-20 Athletics Championships, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted tagging her. Calling the victory an “unforgettable moment” the prime minister wrote a tweet full of emotions mentioning how moved and deeply touched he was.
On Saturday morning Modi tweeted, “Unforgettable moments from @HimaDas8’s victory. Seeing her passionately search for the Tricolour immediately after winning and getting emotional while singing the National Anthem touched me deeply. I was extremely moved.” Further emphasising the import and the emotional appeal of Das’ victory, Modi rhetorically asked, “which Indian won’t have tears of joy seeing this!”
Credit: indianexpress.com