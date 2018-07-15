IAN- Home Page
Moved by Hima Das’s victory, says PM Narendra Modi

July 15, 2018.
Win her win in Finland, Hima is only second to star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold in Poland in the last edition in 2016 in a world record effort. (Source: PT)

Congratulating athlete Hima Das for her spectacular performance and her gold medal at the World Under-20 Athletics Championships, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted tagging her. Calling the victory an “unforgettable moment” the prime minister wrote a tweet full of emotions mentioning how moved and deeply touched he was.

On Saturday morning Modi tweeted, “Unforgettable moments from @HimaDas8’s victory. Seeing her passionately search for the Tricolour immediately after winning and getting emotional while singing the National Anthem touched me deeply. I was extremely moved.” Further emphasising the import and the emotional appeal of Das’ victory, Modi rhetorically asked, “which Indian won’t have tears of joy seeing this!”

Credit: indianexpress.com

