Eye Level- Home Page
IAN- Home Page

‘Mowgli girl’ may not have been raised by monkeys: Experts

Added by Indo American News on April 10, 2017.
Saved under US South Asian
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Van Durga was found abandoned in Katarniyaghat wildlife sanctuary in January.(HT Photo)

Van Durga was found abandoned in Katarniyaghat wildlife sanctuary in January.(HT Photo)

The “girl Mowgli” of Uttar Pradesh may not have been brought up by a troop of monkeys, as was previously thought.

The girl, possibly eight, was found abandoned in Katarniyaghat wildlife sanctuary in January. She had matted hair, wounds on her body and was wearing underwear when a forest patrol spotted her.

Click here to read more…

Credit: www.hindustantimes.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *