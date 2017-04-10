‘Mowgli girl’ may not have been raised by monkeys: Experts
Added by Indo American News on April 10, 2017.
Van Durga was found abandoned in Katarniyaghat wildlife sanctuary in January.(HT Photo)
The “girl Mowgli” of Uttar Pradesh may not have been brought up by a troop of monkeys, as was previously thought.
The girl, possibly eight, was found abandoned in Katarniyaghat wildlife sanctuary in January. She had matted hair, wounds on her body and was wearing underwear when a forest patrol spotted her.
Credit: www.hindustantimes.com