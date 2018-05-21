MFAH- Home Page
MTNL may be allocated 4G spectrum: Telecom minister

MTNL narrowed its losses to Rs639.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2017, against Rs819.96 crore in the same quarter of 2016. Photo: HT

MUMBAI: Cash-strapped telecom firm Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) is investing Rs190 crore to upgrade its services and may also be allocated 4G spectrum to help stay relevant in the highly competitive market, telecom minister Manoj Sinha has said.

The department of telecom (DoT) is “seriously considering” to allot 4G spectrum to state-run MTNL, which serves New Delhi and Mumbai, and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), which serves the rest of the country, he said.

 

Credit:.livemint.com

