MTNL may be allocated 4G spectrum: Telecom minister

MUMBAI: Cash-strapped telecom firm Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) is investing Rs190 crore to upgrade its services and may also be allocated 4G spectrum to help stay relevant in the highly competitive market, telecom minister Manoj Sinha has said.

The department of telecom (DoT) is “seriously considering” to allot 4G spectrum to state-run MTNL, which serves New Delhi and Mumbai, and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), which serves the rest of the country, he said.

