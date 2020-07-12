MTS Celebrates its Main Temple Anniversary

Pearland: Sri Meenakshi Temple celebrated its Main Temple Anniversary on Sunday July 5th. This is the 38th year since the main temple was consecrated with the Maha Kumbhabhishekam in 1982. This year, due to the pandemic surge in the Houston area, the temple is closed for the public. Neverthless, the celebration went on with hundreds of devotees viewing the livestreaming via Facebook.

“It was like everyone having the best seat in town” quipped one of the devotees. It was a glorious sight to see the utsava murthies of the four main deities Sundareswara (Siva), Meenakshi (Parvathy), Venkateswara (Vishnu) and Padmavathy (Lakshmi) radiating their brilliance at the middle of the Main Temple. The main philosophy of Sri Meenakshi Temple is the principle of Unity among the worshippers of both Maha Vishnu and Siva, and it was amply displayed at this event. The six highly learned and esteemed priests joined together in performing this function with great enthusiasm and devotion.

Simutaneous yagams took place and simultaneous abhishekams were performed for all the four deities. This happens generally only once a year, and the devotees were very much delighted with the spectacle. After archanas were performed for all the four deities, the finale was the grand arathi for all the four deities. These indescribable moments are captured and archived at the temple website emeenakshi.org. Kudos to the current board, the priests, the silpis and the staff for making this one of the outstanding events of this year.

Youtube video of the event can be found at https://youtu.be/SV6zPICUihY

Also on July 5th evening, 25th anniversary of Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Prathishtapana was celebrated with Rajitotsava puja.

Youtube video of the event can be found at https://youtu.be/YpDt12_GiBQ