Much awaited Titanic II set to sail in 2022

Added by Indo American News on October 28, 2018.
Titanic II will follow the same route as that of the original doomed vessel. (Source: Blue Star Line)

Titanic II, a replica of the ship of dreams, the legendary Titanic, is all set to sail through its maiden voyage in 2022. Australian company Blue Star Line, recently, made an official announcement about their much delayed and controversial initiative in a press release. The chairman of Blue Star Line, Clive Palmer, wrote in a statement, “The ship will follow the original journey, carrying passengers from Southampton to New York, but she will also circumnavigate the globe, inspiring and enchanting people while attracting unrivalled attention, intrigue and mystery in every port she visits.”

“The ship of peace represents the reconciliation of man”, says Palmer.

 
Credit: indianexpress.com

 

