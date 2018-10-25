Muhammad Saeed Sheikh Receives the United States President’s Lifetime Achievement Award

HOUSTON: President Donald Trump awarded Muhammad Saeed Sheikh the “President’s Lifetime Achievement Award 2018, the most prestigious Civil honor which is bestowed to citizens for their contribution to our nation for the most outstanding volunteer services throughout their lifetime.

The award was presented by President George W. Bush, in a ceremony organized by S. Javaid Anwar in coordination with the office of President George W. Bush. Pakistani Ambassador to the United States Ali Jahangir Siddiqui, Consul General of Pakistan in Houston Aisha Farooqui and Farida Sheikh were also present on this occasion.

During the award presentation ceremony, President Bush praised the outstanding volunteerism of Sheikh over the last 20 years. President Bush established the Award in 2003 by an executive order to recognize service through Presidential gratitude and national recognition.

In a greetings letter, President Trump stated, “On behalf of a grateful nation, I thank you for your lifetime of service to your fellow Americans and those most in need. Through your service you have ensured the continuation of America’s unparalleled commitment to improving the lives of others. You have served as a model of the American spirit. Your many hours of service have strengthened the bonds of cooperation and trust that bring people together, while helping to address some of the greatest challenges of our time.”

Many elected officials and community leaders, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Sister Cities of Houston President Harry Gee and media outlets congratulated Sheikh on this distinctive honor. On this occasion as a goodwill gesture Sheikh presented Traditional Ajrak and Cap to President Bush.



Muhammad Saeed Sheikh has served the community as a volunteer for the last 20 years. He is the president of the Houston Karachi Sister City Association. Sheikh initiated the Alliance for Disaster Relief Efforts involving 35 organizations and coordinated humanitarian relief efforts in response to the floods in Pakistan, a tornado in Oklahoma and the drought recuperation program, which established projects in Thar, Pakistan. He helped raise more than $300,000 for these efforts, which benefited over 10,000 people. He is the Coordinator of Houston Iftar since 2011, which exemplifies Unity, Peace, Interfaith harmony & Diversity of the Houston Community.

Recently, Sheikh coordinated the efforts of the Alliance in response to Hurricane Harvey that procured more than $200,000 worth of in-kind merchandise, established the distribution center which provided truckloads of food packages and basic needs items to NRG shelter, churches, affected neighborhoods, and the Red Cross, impacting more than 5,000 people. Sheikh also served as President of Pakistan Junior Chamber, Pakistan Chamber of Commerce-USA, and his leadership was recognized by Sister Cities International Circle of Distinguished Volunteers, City of Houston, and the US Congress.