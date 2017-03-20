Mukesh Ambani says expatriate talent should be brought back to India

Days after terming the protectionist bent of the Donald Trump regime as a “blessing in disguise”, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday said it’s “high time” India promoted reverse brain-drain wherein its brightest talent come back and serve the homeland.

“It’s high time that our brightest and the best work for the benefit of India and Indians,” Ambani said. When asked whether he sees a reverse brain-drain, he quipped “without doubt”. “By whatever fate they are brought back to this country, they can help improve the lives of 1.3 billion citizens and put together a new developmental model…there cannot be a better blessing in disguise than that,” Ambani told the India Today conclave in Mumbai.

Credit: livemint.com