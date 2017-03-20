IAN- Home Page
Eye Level- Home Page

Mukesh Ambani says expatriate talent should be brought back to India

Added by Indo American News on March 20, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said his telecom service Reliance Jio is aiming to cover 99% of the population by end of the year and announced an initiative to connect educational institutions over the next two years. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said his telecom service Reliance Jio is aiming to cover 99% of the population by end of the year and announced an initiative to connect educational institutions over the next two years. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Days after terming the protectionist bent of the Donald Trump regime as a “blessing in disguise”, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday said it’s “high time” India promoted reverse brain-drain wherein its brightest talent come back and serve the homeland.

“It’s high time that our brightest and the best work for the benefit of India and Indians,” Ambani said. When asked whether he sees a reverse brain-drain, he quipped “without doubt”. “By whatever fate they are brought back to this country, they can help improve the lives of 1.3 billion citizens and put together a new developmental model…there cannot be a better blessing in disguise than that,” Ambani told the India Today conclave in Mumbai.

Click here to read more…

Credit: livemint.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *