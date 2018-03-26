Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash to wed diamantaire’s daughter Shloka Mehta later this year

Akash Ambani, the eldest son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, on Saturday proposed to Shloka Mehta in Goa, it is learnt. The wedding will happen in Mumbai later this year.

Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russell Mehta, who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds, one of the country’s leading diamond companies. The Ambanis and Mehtas know each other well. Akash and Shloka are alumni of the famed Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Credit: indianepress.com