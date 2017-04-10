Eye Level- Home Page
Mukti Bhawan movie review: A film to live and die by

Added by Indo American News on April 10, 2017.
Mukti Bhawan movie review: The movie brings to us themes which are either ignored or dealt with in our cinema with mawkishness and heavy sentimentality.

To shuffle off mortal coils, to be free of all earthly ties, to be one with the almighty: the ancient Hindu concept of ‘moksha’ is sublime in its beauty and simplicity, as both philosophy and practice, to live and die by.

When Dayanand Kumar (Lalit Behl) declares that this time has come, and that he wishes to check into Mukti Bhawan in Varanasi in order to prepare himself for his last journey, it leaves his family unprepared. Son Rajeev (Adil Hussain), displaying a mix of filial duty and resignation, is the accompanist; Rajeev’s wife Lata (Geetanjali Kulkarni) and daughter Sunita (Palomi Ghosh) are left to deal with the absence of the two men, one temporary, the other permanent.

Credit: indianexpress.com

