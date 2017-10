Mumbai: 24 Tejas Express passengers taken ill after eating breakfast, 3 in ICU

MUMBAI: About 24 passengers of Karmali-CST Tejas Express fell ill on Sunday after consuming breakfast served by on-board pantry car operator.

The operator is contracted by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation(IRCTC). Of the 24 passengers, three are in the intensive care unit but an official said there was no risk to their lives.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com