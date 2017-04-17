Eye Level- Home Page
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project clears major land hurdle

The proposed 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is estimated to cost the Railways about Rs97,636 crore. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The railways have crossed a major hurdle in rolling out the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project as the Maharashtra government has agreed to give land at the Bandra-Kurla complex (BKC).

The starting point of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed corridor at BKC was a bone of contention between the railways and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) as the latter was strongly opposed to giving land to the public transporter.

