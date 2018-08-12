IAN- Home Page
Mumbai girl dies, iron tablet blamed: All you need to know about the medication

Added by Indo American News on August 12, 2018.
Saved under Health
Both Iron and Folic acid tablets are prescribed to prevent iron deficiency and certain types of anaemia in the body.

A student from a school run by Mumbai’s civic body died Friday, a day after she consumed iron and folic tablets as part of a health initiative. While the 12-year-old’s parents have alleged that she vomited blood after consuming the tablet, doctors in Mumbai have said that they are still investigating the cause of death and will be awaiting the post-mortem report.

But what are the iron and folic acid tablets that the children were given, why were they given and what are their side effects?

 

