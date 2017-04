Mumbai police arrest alleged kingpin of U.S. tax scam

MUMBAI (Reuters) – Mumbai police said on Saturday they had arrested the alleged mastermind behind a call centre scam that targeted thousands of Americans in the United States, netting more than $300 million.

Sagar Thakkar, also known as Shaggy, was arrested at the Mumbai international airport, Mukund Hatote, a police officer on the case, told Reuters on Saturday. He gave no further details.

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com