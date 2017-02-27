HCC- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page

Mumbai richest Indian city with total wealth of $820 billion, Delhi comes second: Report

Added by Indo American News on February 27, 2017.
Saved under Business
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
In Mumbai localities like Bandra, Juhu, Goregaon, Parel, Worli, Palm Beach Road were named as the richest

In Mumbai localities like Bandra, Juhu, Goregaon, Parel, Worli, Palm Beach Road were named as the richest

India’s financial capital Mumbai, which is home to 46,000 millionaires and 28 billionaires, is the richest Indian city with a total wealth of USD 820 billion, says a report. According to New World Wealth, Mumbai is the richest city in the country followed by Delhi and Bengaluru in the second and third place, respectively. Delhi is home to 23,000 millionaires and 18 billionaires with a total wealth of USD 450 billion, while Bengaluru with a total wealth of USD 320 billion houses 7,700 millionaires and 8 billionaires.

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *