Mums-To-Be, Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Sleep On Your Back During The Last Trimester

Pregnant women, in their last trimester, should sleep on their sides and not on their backs as the latter may lead to stillbirth. This has been proved in a new study. Studies show that sleeping position of a pregnant lady, in her last trimester, can have a significant impact on heart rate of the fetus. The baby’s heart becomes less active when the mother lies facing towards the ceiling. Older studies reveal that sleeping on the back towards the end of pregnancy puts pressure on blood vessels that supply oxygen to the fetus. As a result, there is lack of oxygen supply to the baby.

Click here to read more…

Credit: ndtv.com