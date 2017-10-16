Amirali Dodhiya- Home Page
Houston Community College-Home Page
Texas Renaissance Festival- Home Page

Mums-To-Be, Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Sleep On Your Back During The Last Trimester

Added by Indo American News on October 16, 2017.
Saved under Health
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

sleeping-on-the-back-during-last-trimester_696x400_61507883431

Pregnant women, in their last trimester, should sleep on their sides and not on their backs as the latter may lead to stillbirth. This has been proved in a new study. Studies show that sleeping position of a pregnant lady, in her last trimester, can have a significant impact on heart rate of the fetus. The baby’s heart becomes less active when the mother lies facing towards the ceiling. Older studies reveal that sleeping on the back towards the end of pregnancy puts pressure on blood vessels that supply oxygen to the fetus. As a result, there is lack of oxygen supply to the baby.

Click here to read more…

Credit: ndtv.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *