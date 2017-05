My wife most excited about my comeback on TV: Barun

Actor Barun Sobti says his wife Pashmeen Manchanda is most excited about his comeback on television.

He was last seen in the first season of “Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon” opposite Sanaya Irani five years ago. Soon, the audience will get to see him on the small screen in its third season.

Click here to read more…

Credit: tellychakkar.com