N. Chandrasekaran must improve dividend payout to Tata Trusts: V.R. Mehta

Mumbai: The new leadership at Tata Sons Ltd should take into account the main worry of Tata Trusts—a decline in the dividend income of the group holding company—and work towards improving the performance of all operating firms, said V.R. Mehta, a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.

The leadership should ensure that the overall profitability and income of the group improves, and the dividend payout by Tata Sons to Tata Trusts not only stabilizes but increases, Mehta said in an interview, a day after N. Chandrasekaran’s appointment as the new Tata Sons executive chairman.

Credit: livemint.com