Naagin 3 July 8 episode preview: Bela’s secret is out in the open

Added by Indo American News on July 9, 2018.
Saved under Television Feed
With Bela’s (Surbhi Jyoti) revenge plan getting foiled, the audience will be treated to some drama in today’s episode. In the last episode, we saw Bela getting attacked by a mongoose as she is a naagin. Bela calls Mahir (Pearl V Puri) for help but instead dials his mother. While the family would be hatching a rescue plan, Anu will enter the house and accuse Bela of being behind all the mayhem. She will tell the family that she is behind Yuvi, Karan and Rehan’s disappearance, and now she wants to harm Mahir.

Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti goofying around on the sets of Naagin 3.

Credit: indianexpress.com

