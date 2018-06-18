Naagin 3 June 17 episode preview: Much to Vishakha’s disappointment; Bela and Mahir to tie the knot

Weekends have become more exciting with the launch of Naagin 3. The supernatural revenge drama has been keeping the audience hooked with its nail-biting track and after a thrilling episode last night, gear up for more drama tonight. The episode will focus on Vishakha’s (Anita Hassanandani) trying her best to keep Mahir (Pearl V Puri) and Bela (Surbhi Jyoti) away from each other but will fail each time. Here’s what you can expect from tonight’s episode.

After noticing that the groom at the mandap is not Yuvi (Ankit Mohan) but Mahir, Bela will refuse to get married. While Sumitra will try to convince her to marry Mahir, Andy would be furious over the turn of events. One of his friends will advise him to get Mahir married to Vishakha, for that could benefit their business.

Credit: indianexpress.com