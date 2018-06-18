MFAH- Home Page
SBI Home Page

Naagin 3 June 17 episode preview: Much to Vishakha’s disappointment; Bela and Mahir to tie the knot

Added by Indo American News on June 18, 2018.
Saved under Television Feed
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Naagin 3 June 17 episode preview: Anita Hassanandani plays Vish Khanna in the series.

Naagin 3 June 17 episode preview: Anita Hassanandani plays Vish Khanna in the series.

 

Weekends have become more exciting with the launch of Naagin 3. The supernatural revenge drama has been keeping the audience hooked with its nail-biting track and after a thrilling episode last night, gear up for more drama tonight. The episode will focus on Vishakha’s (Anita Hassanandani) trying her best to keep Mahir (Pearl V Puri) and Bela (Surbhi Jyoti) away from each other but will fail each time. Here’s what you can expect from tonight’s episode.

After noticing that the groom at the mandap is not Yuvi (Ankit Mohan) but Mahir, Bela will refuse to get married. While Sumitra will try to convince her to marry Mahir, Andy would be furious over the turn of events. One of his friends will advise him to get Mahir married to Vishakha, for that could benefit their business.

 

Click here to read more…

Credit: indianexpress.com

Digg This
Reddit This
Stumble Now!
Buzz This
Vote on DZone
Share on Facebook
Bookmark this on Delicious
Kick It on DotNetKicks.com
Shout it
Share on LinkedIn
Bookmark this on Technorati
Post on Twitter
Google Buzz (aka. Google Reader)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *