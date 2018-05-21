MFAH- Home Page
Naagin 3’s Karishma Tanna beats the heat in a swimwear; takes a dip in the pool

Karishma knows how to beat the heat in the coolest way. The actress post wrapping up with her Naagin 3 shoot, is seen taking a dip in the swimming pool to rejuvenate herself after a long tiring day.

The actress is seen donning a swimwear and swimming in the chilled pool. The actress looks stunning in her swimwear. The preparations for Naagin 3 are in full swing and the actors are leaving no stone unturned in giving in their best shot. The show stars Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani and Subhi Jyoti along with Pearl Puri and Rajat Tokas.
 
Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com
