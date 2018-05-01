Naagin’s Adaa Khan enjoys her vacation in Goa

Popular actress Adaa Khan, who played the role of Shesha in the supernatural drama show Naagin, is chilling with her friends in Goa. The sultry actress will turn a year older on May 12 and is enjoying her break away from the small screen. The gorgeous telly actress has taken an off from her hectic shooting schedule and is spending quality time with her bunch of friends.

Adaa Khan’s latest Instagram pictures are a proof that the actress is a travel freak and loves to explore the world. Recently, Adaa posted a picture of herself on Instagram, wherein she is seen doing a yoga pose. The actress has captioned the picture as, “Let your Soul Shine ✨💫”. Adaa seems to be enjoying every bit of her vacation at her fullest.

Credit: timesofindia.com