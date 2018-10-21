NAMASTE ENGLAND MOVIE REVIEW

By Rachit Gupta

Critic’s Rating: 2.0/5

Namaste England Story: Param (Arjun Kapoor) and Jasmeet (Parineeti Chopra) fall in love and they get married. Their perfect romance gets disturbed by Jasmeet’s suppressed ambition however. She has dreams of going to London so that she can pursue her career and build a better life for herself. But Param isn’t able to get a visa and that creates some high drama in their love life.

Namaste England Review: Love makes you do strange things and sometimes the unconventional too. But, getting embroiled in illegal immigration for the sake of your love, does seem a bit far-fetched. ‘Namaste England’ is the story of a happily married couple who get caught up in a strange adventure. They want to relocate to London, leaving behind a comfy life in Punjab, just because the wife, Jasmeet, isn’t allowed to have a career. The seemingly progressive couple, take some bizarre decisions in life, ones that actually take their relationship to a breaking point. The story does have an underlying message, but the lackluster writing and direction aren’t able to explore the true potential of the film.

Click here to read more…

Credit: timesofindia.indiatimes.com