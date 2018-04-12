Narasimha Chaturdasi, Lord Narasimha’s Appearance Day Festival at Iskcon of Houston

HOUSTON: Mark your calendars for the upcoming event at ISKCON of Houston; Narasimha Jayanti, a major Vaisnava festival commemorating the appearance of the “half man-half lion” incarnation of Lord Krishna on Saturday, April 28. An impressive festive lineup is in the works including yajna, kirtan, drama and sumptuous vegetarian feast.

There lived in Satya Yuga, a demoniac king Hiranyakasipu who performed severe austerities and received special benediction from Lord Brahma that he could not be killed by any human being, demigod or animal or any other entities; he could not be killed by any kind of weapons, neither during day nor night.

His son Prahlada was a staunch devotee of the Lord since birth and preached the glories of Lord Vishnu even as a child of five years. However, he did this much to the displeasure of his father who in turn tried to kill his own son by cruel means. But his son, Prahlada remained steadfast in his devotion to Lord Visnu and continued to preach the Lord’s message to his demoniac father. Being obsessed with anger, Hiranyakasipu, took up his sword to sever the head of his son, and with great anger struck his fist against the column in his assembly hall at the palace.

From within the pillar came a fearful sound, which appeared to crack the covering of the universe and thus Lord Narasimha appeared in His wonderful form from the pillar. There ensued a fight between the Lord and Hiranyakasipu where Hiranyakasipu was killed. Thereafter, along with Shukracharya and other great saints, Lord Brahma, made Prahlada the king of all the demons and giants in the universe.

The Bhagavata purana establishes that one who hears and chants this narration concerning the activities of Prahlada Maharaja, the killing of Hiranyakasipu, and the activities of the Supreme Personality of Godhead, Narasimha Dev surely reaches the spiritual world, where there is no anxiety. Iskcon of Houston invites you, your family and friends to come take the blessings of the Lord on this auspicious occasion.

Please visit www.iskconhouston.org or call 713-684- 4482 for more details. Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ISKCONofHouston/Iskcon of Houston | 1320 West 34 th Street | 77018