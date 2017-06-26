Narendra Modi arrives in Washington: Trump administration readies the red carpet

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Washington on the second leg of his three-nation tour for his first bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump, as the two leaders are set to hold discussions on a set of “strategically important” issues.

Modi arrived in the American capital early on Sunday after a day-long working visit to Portugal, the first ever bilateral visit by an Indian PM to the European nation. Modi’s three-day visit to the US will begin on Sunday.

Credit: livemint.com